Christi J. Woodward
December 17, 1974 - June 24, 2021
Christi Jalynn Woodward, 46, of Woodway, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, at the funeral home.
Christi was born December 17, 1974, in Waco, TX. She grew up in Lacy Lakeview and went to Connally High School. She worked at KP Motor Company in Waco and Satellite Country in Austin. Christi was a loving and caring mother, wife and friend. She was known for having a big heart and making those around her laugh. She loved being with her family and friends, listening to music and dancing. Christi could walk in any room full of strangers and in moments they'd all be friends and laughing.
Christi was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Joe Brown, Sr., and Betty Jo Johnson Woodward; and her sister, Linda Woodward.
She is survived by her husband, William "Billy" Merritt; daughter, Taylor Woodward; son, Jailynn Royce Woodward; grandsons, Connor "Jay" Duncan, Jr., and Jimmy Murphy-Loa, Jr; brothers, Johnny Ray Woodward and Bo Brown, Jr.; uncle Fritz Johnson and wife, Trish; along with many other family and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.