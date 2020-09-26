Christopher Alan Smith
April 28, 1961 - Sept. 21, 2020
Christopher Alan "Koogle" Smith, 59, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, September 28, at First Woodway Baptist Church with Chaplain Nehemiah Torberson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Born on April 28, 1961, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Christopher grew up in China Spring, Texas. Married his partner in crime, Katherine Torres in Waco, Texas. He was a retired officer with the City of Waco Police Department and was working at the McLennan County Sheriff's Department at the time of his passing. He enjoyed playing golf with the "old guys" and the "Robinson boys". He enjoyed his boys' weekends in Johnson City, Texas, with his P3 brothers and his favorite holiday was opening weekend. He was a die-hard Aggie football and baseball fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Dean Smith; and his stepmother, who he lovingly referred to as simply mom, Mary L. Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Torres-Smith; and their daughter, Hailey Cedillo; his mother, Patricia Smith; brother, Mike Smith and wife, Pam; brother, Jeff Smith and wife, Colleen, and their children, Olivia and Max; brother, Greg Smith and wife, Cindy, and their children, Joshua, Jessica and her husband, James, Ashley and her son, Declan; sister, Debbie Smith – Crow White Feather and her son, Stevie.
Pallbearers will be Marvin "Buddy" Montero, Jr., Gary "Bull" Durham, Steve Thompson, Michael Bucher, Daniel Harper and Zeb Miller. Honorary pallbearers from Waco Police Department are Jason Stone and Todd Rajkowski, from McLennan County Sheriff's Department, Troy Gayden and Marcos Castillo, and representatives from the United States Air Force.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com