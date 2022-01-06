Christopher William Huber
Sept. 14, 1971 - Dec. 30, 2021
Christopher William Huber of Crawford, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2021, after a month long battle with brain cancer. Chris will be deeply missed by the many people whose life he touched.
Chris lived a very full life in his short 50 years. He enjoyed many beautiful places in his Kenworth as an owner/operator, traveling with Catherine at his side on many trips. He also loved adventurous things, like driving a Ferrari in Las Vegas, and a flying lesson at Georgetown Airport.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, William Frederick Huber.
He is survived by his mother, Carmen (Barry) Tippett; sisters, Michel Renee Huber and Heidi Lynn Huber; his soulmate of 22 years, Catherine Frid; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
As per Chris' wishes, a private cremation has taken place and celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Michigan.
The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Circle of Life for their outstanding care, compassion, and kindness.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Circle of Life, Legacy Village, c/o 901 Jones Rd, Springdale, AR 72762.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 6, 2022.