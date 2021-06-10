Clarence Willmann
May 14, 1935 - June 7, 2021
Clarence William Willmann passed away on June 7, 2021. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Clarence was born near Crawford, Texas, on what is now the Bush Ranch, on May 14, 1935, to Ernest and Anita (Loeseh) Willmann. He was married to Bonnie Grinestaff for 40 years. The love of his life. He was employed by Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for 41 years. He was also a Realtor for over 30 years. After retirement he taught fitness classes at many local gyms until he was 70 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife who died on December 24, 2020; and sisters, Loda Reed and Doris Minnix.
Survivors include his sons, Steve wife, Cyndi; Russ and wife, Preshia; stepdaughter, Donna Martinez and husband, Fernando; grandchildren, Tiffany Pifer and husband, Zach, Dylan Willmann and wife, Marissa, Matthew Martinez and wife, Adrienne, Mark Martinez and fiancée, Kristden; great-grandchildren, Miles Pifer, Eli and Zoe Martinez, Madi, Logan, and Cade Dozier.
Clarence loved to hunt, fish, and work on his land on the river. Rest in peace Dad (PaPa). You will truly be missed. We love you.
You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.