Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Willmann
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Foss Funeral Home
600 Avenue C
Valley Mills, TX
Clarence Willmann

May 14, 1935 - June 7, 2021

Clarence William Willmann passed away on June 7, 2021. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Clarence was born near Crawford, Texas, on what is now the Bush Ranch, on May 14, 1935, to Ernest and Anita (Loeseh) Willmann. He was married to Bonnie Grinestaff for 40 years. The love of his life. He was employed by Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for 41 years. He was also a Realtor for over 30 years. After retirement he taught fitness classes at many local gyms until he was 70 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife who died on December 24, 2020; and sisters, Loda Reed and Doris Minnix.

Survivors include his sons, Steve wife, Cyndi; Russ and wife, Preshia; stepdaughter, Donna Martinez and husband, Fernando; grandchildren, Tiffany Pifer and husband, Zach, Dylan Willmann and wife, Marissa, Matthew Martinez and wife, Adrienne, Mark Martinez and fiancée, Kristden; great-grandchildren, Miles Pifer, Eli and Zoe Martinez, Madi, Logan, and Cade Dozier.

Clarence loved to hunt, fish, and work on his land on the river. Rest in peace Dad (PaPa). You will truly be missed. We love you.

You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Valley Mills Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Foss Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Foss Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.