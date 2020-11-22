Claudia Ernestine Deiterman
Feb. 4, 1945 - Nov. 12, 2020
Tena Deiterman, of Waco, Texas, wife of Robert F. Deiterman, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
A joint celebration of Bob and Tena Deiterman's life was held at OakCrest Funeral Home with Deacon Greg George officiating on November 12, 2020.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, Texas 76708, or the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.