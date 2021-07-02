Clayton Burks



July 19, 1966 - June 29, 2021



Clayton Burks, 54, of Burleson, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Funeral Service at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Skyvue Funeral Home, Mansfield, TX. Burial at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery, Waco, TX. Clay was born on July 19, 1966, to David Burks and Barbara Ann Phillips Burks in Houston, TX. He was a kind and humble man, a man that would stop whatever he was doing to help a friend or a stranger. Clay was a man that could do anything from untangling a necklace to building a home. Clay lived selflessly for his family. Clay was a gift to this Earth and truly touched countless lives and will not be soon forgotten. His legacy of kindness and gentleness will live on. Clay was preceded in death by his father, David Burks.



He is survived by his daughter, Lynnley Drain and husband, Roclan; mother, Barbara Burks; sister, DeAnna Hooper and husband, Jerry; brother, Kyle Burks and wife, Gale; life companion, Terri Freeman; and countless friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.