Cleo Darilek
August 5, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2021
Cleo Darilek, 83, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Bellmead. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, March 1, at Gerald Cemetery in Elm Mott. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Cleo was born August 5, 1937, in China Spring, the daughter of Roy and Lila (Tye) Bynum. Cleo was a member of Chalk Bluff Baptist Church. She worked as a custodian for Connally Independent School District for 19 years. Cleo enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and angels, playing bingo, and slot machines at casinos. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debbie Grube; and a brother, Roy Lee Bynum, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Chuck Grube and wife, Vickie, of Gholson and Jeannie Schmidt and husband, Sonny, of Elm Mott; her brother, Bill Bright and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Paul Hidrogo and wife, Stacy, Austin Maxey, Jessica Maxey, Thomas Grube and wife, Michelle, and Mika Grube and wife, Chelsea; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gerald Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.