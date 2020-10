Cleothus Swain Jr.June 13, 1952 - Oct. 20, 2020Mr. Cleothus Swain Jr. of San Antonio passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with his family by his side. Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, at Gauge Full Gospel Church in Gauge, TX. Burial at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Gauge.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com