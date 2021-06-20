Clifford "Cliff" Leroy Sartin



August 6, 1929 - June 6, 2021



Clifford "Cliff" Leroy Sartin went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Cliff was born to Henry and Bessie Sartin on August 6, 1929, in Olney, Texas. As a teenager, Cliff roughnecked in the oil field and played high school football. After graduating from Olney High, he enlisted in the Army. Upon completion of his service, he enrolled at Texas Tech University where he majored in geology, played football, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and the Saddle Tramp service organization. Cliff graduated with a B.S. in geology and started a lifelong career in the energy business.



Cliff began his professional life with Cities Service, highlighted by an assignment as a field geologist in Arabia. Afterwards, he worked for National Soils in the DFW area where his biggest project was in support of the construction of the DFW airport. In 1974, Cliff moved to Waco and became the Fuels Manager for Brazos Electric Cooperative from which he retired in 1998.



Cliff loved to travel. He and his wife traveled extensively across the U.S. and Europe. He was particularly fond of cruising in Alaska, along the Eastern seaboard, Hawaii and the Caribbean.



After retirement, he started his second career of volunteering. He participated in mission trips to Morocco, Turkey, Cuba, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico. He distributed God's word to elementary and college students through membership in Gideons International. He also gave his time to children through vacation bible school and at annual Starburst junior golf tournament.



Cliff picked up golf at 70 years of age and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly golf outings with his "golf buddies".



Cliff loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was an usher, an active member of his Sunday school, and men's weekly bible study at First Baptist Church Woodway. He also participated in Bible Study Fellowship. Cliff was a kind and loving man, a devoted family man, and a loyal friend to both family and friends.



Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Barbara Sartin; his stepson and wife, Robert and Kristi Kincannon; his grandchildren, Cooper, Jackson and Mattie Kathryn Kincannon; brother, Jimmy Sartin; brother, Tommy Sartin and wife, Ann; and sister, Betty Johnson; and many relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, at First Baptist Church Woodway. Pallbearers are Cooper Kincannon, Jackson Kincannon, Jagger Jay, Rylan Jay, Dr. Dathan Jay and Dr. Christopher Barry. Honorary pallbearers are Cathy and Joe Reinhart, Bonnie and Jim Harper, Carolyn and Bob Pennington, Janet and Don Addison, Kathy Kincannon, Wanda Glaze and Ntiensy and Joshua Covey.



The family is thankful for all the prayers, visits and loving concern for Cliff. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Gideon International, c/o Waco Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 721, Waco, Texas 76703.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.