Clydene Gilmer
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Clydene Gilmer, 86, died December 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Due to the pandemic, services will be delayed until next year.

Clydene was born in 1934 in Hamilton County, Texas, to Stella Price. She was named after her father Clyde Price who died before her birth. She moved to Waco at a young age and resided there for most of her life. A graduate of Waco High in 1951, she married Belvin Gilmer of Gatesville in 1953. While raising two boys, she enrolled in night classes at Baylor and earned her degree in 1970. Clydene taught mathematics at University High in Waco for most of the next 30 years. She received several honors including the 1990 national co-teacher of the year for The Opportunity Program (TOP) for at-risk students.

Clydene loved people, puzzles, cards, games and Christmas. She was quick to smile and laugh and prone to spontaneous singing and dancing. She is survived by her son, John; grandchildren, Jillian and Jackson; daughters-in-law, Loise and Maryann; and cousin and lifelong friend, Lola Price. She was preceded in death by her husband, Belvin, and son, Mark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com. When the site opens, click on her picture and it will lead to her guest book.

John and family, Clydene was an amazing woman! Mrs. G was the best neighbor a mother of 4 could ever ask for. She was like a grandmother to my daughters and a great friend to me and my husband. Her love of puzzles, books, talking toys and candy "pooping" toys will forever be a part of our family. She has remained in our hearts and minds since we moved and will stay there now that she is with her husband and son.
Megan Marek
Friend
December 7, 2021
John and family... I'm sad to hear of your mom's passing. Prayers for you and your family. Take care, Pam Bethke Cooper
Pam Bethke Cooper
December 21, 2020
Dear Family, My deepest sympathies to all of you. Mrs. Gilmer was a great teacher and wonderful friend to my friend,Sharon.
B.C. Seely
December 20, 2020
Clydene was a wonderful lady and a dear friend to me, especially after Mark died. I always enjoyed our lunch get-togethers, and it meant a lot to me that she wanted to stay in touch. To John, Loise, Jillian, Jackson, Maryann, and Lola, my deepest sympathies and condolences for the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend.
Bruce Brint
December 20, 2020
John, I am so sorry to hear that your mother passed. I can remember your Mom and Dad attending all your Little League games at Lake Air.
Bryan Sedberry
December 20, 2020
I'm sorry for the loss of Mrs. Gilmer. I remember her as my geometry teacher when I was in the 10th grade at Richfield High School in 1972. The previous semester I had another teacher that I simply could not understand and I told my father about it. My father spoke with the principal and I was transferred to Mrs. Gilmer's class. I learned more about geometry in 2 weeks from Mrs. Gilmer than I learned from my previous teacher in 6 months!! She was great! Thanks Mrs. Gilmer.
Larry Brumfield
December 20, 2020
John, I´m sorry to read about your Mom. My mom passed last month and it is just hard.
Kim Felty Pearson
December 20, 2020
Clydene Gilmer was a member of the Dinner Divas, a group of six women educators formed 37 years ago. Its sole purpose was to provide the opportunity for six women to laugh, eat, and enjoy the support and fellowship of like-minded women. We have met once a month for dinner or lunch since our initial meeting. Our most recent meeting was March 2020 to celebrate Clydene´s birthday. Over the years, we have had the time of our lives sharing our thoughts and just being there for each other through life´s many changes. There will be an empty chair at the table the next time we are able to meet, but we will know you are with us always, Clydene Gilmer.
Annette Perez
December 20, 2020
