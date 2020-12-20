Clydene Gilmer
1934 - 2020
Clydene Gilmer, 86, died December 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Due to the pandemic, services will be delayed until next year.
Clydene was born in 1934 in Hamilton County, Texas, to Stella Price. She was named after her father Clyde Price who died before her birth. She moved to Waco at a young age and resided there for most of her life. A graduate of Waco High in 1951, she married Belvin Gilmer of Gatesville in 1953. While raising two boys, she enrolled in night classes at Baylor and earned her degree in 1970. Clydene taught mathematics at University High in Waco for most of the next 30 years. She received several honors including the 1990 national co-teacher of the year for The Opportunity Program (TOP) for at-risk students.
Clydene loved people, puzzles, cards, games and Christmas. She was quick to smile and laugh and prone to spontaneous singing and dancing. She is survived by her son, John; grandchildren, Jillian and Jackson; daughters-in-law, Loise and Maryann; and cousin and lifelong friend, Lola Price. She was preceded in death by her husband, Belvin, and son, Mark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
. When the site opens, click on her picture and it will lead to her guest book.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.