Clydene Gilmer was a member of the Dinner Divas, a group of six women educators formed 37 years ago. Its sole purpose was to provide the opportunity for six women to laugh, eat, and enjoy the support and fellowship of like-minded women. We have met once a month for dinner or lunch since our initial meeting. Our most recent meeting was March 2020 to celebrate Clydene´s birthday. Over the years, we have had the time of our lives sharing our thoughts and just being there for each other through life´s many changes. There will be an empty chair at the table the next time we are able to meet, but we will know you are with us always, Clydene Gilmer.

Annette Perez December 20, 2020