Connie Foreman
Dec. 20, 1947 - Dec. 15, 2020
Connie Foreman, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Missouri City, Texas.
A private family funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Private family burial will take place 12:30 p.m., Thursday, December 24, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
.
