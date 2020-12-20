Menu
Connie Foreman
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Connie Foreman

Dec. 20, 1947 - Dec. 15, 2020

Connie Foreman, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Missouri City, Texas.

A private family funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Private family burial will take place 12:30 p.m., Thursday, December 24, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Service
service will be livestreamed
livestreamed via the funeral home website, TX
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Dec
24
Burial
12:30p.m.
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We share in your lost, she will be truly missed, We hurt too, but is rejoice that she is at piece. GOD all ways has our backs.
Johnnie foreman & Willie D. Wilson JR.
December 23, 2020
Connie will be missed, but the many good times our families enjoyed will be remembered.
Evelyn Foreman
December 23, 2020
Praying for comfort for you and your family.
The Hennings
December 23, 2020
My condolences to the Foreman family. May God Holy Spirit comfort you all. Classmate A.J.Moore 1966
Lois Johnson
December 23, 2020
Danielle Ebron
December 22, 2020
My condolences to the family,please find comfort in knowing that weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Rest in heavenly peace Connie.
Elizabeth Smith Bush my condolences
December 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Ann Jacjksin
Friend
December 21, 2020
Shirley Jackson
December 21, 2020
Ceca Bridges
December 21, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you all. Praying for you all.
Michelle D Cuffee-Davis
December 21, 2020
So many childhood memories as kids growing up. To the family my deepest sympathy she will be missed by many.
Patricia-Holston Turner
December 21, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the Foreman family; I pray that you find comfort in your warm and loving memories.
Johnnie M Morris Talton
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. Connie was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known.
Sonya Moorman
December 20, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences and praying for all of you. God is always in control. Love this family so much
Jeanine Cuffee
December 20, 2020
Our Family has such fond memories of our friendship with Connie. She will be forever in our hearts. The good Lord gained a beautiful Angel for His Kingdom. Love to Connie´s Daughters and Family.
Michael & Michelle Nicoletti Family
December 20, 2020
George Evans
December 19, 2020
Rest in Peace my good Friend. Will miss you. A hello to the Girls.
Michael Evans
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results