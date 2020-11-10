Connie Strain Warford



March 15, 1953 - Nov. 6, 2020



Connie Strain Warford, age 67, died on November 6, 2020, in Bruceville Texas.



She was born on March 15, 1953 in Roanoke, Virginia to parents Frank and Dottie Strain.



Connie is survived by her son, Jason and his wife, Tammy Warford, of Bruceville Texas and by her grandchildren, Colton Richards, Bridgit Rodgers, Sarah Warford, Colton Warford and Tenley Warford.



She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Strain of Missouri; her mother, Dottie Snyder of Killeen Texas; her stepfather, Bob Snyder of Killeen Texas; and her brother, Frankie Strain of Ennis Texas.



She graduated from Killeen High School in 1972. Connie was a great loving mother and grandmother. She was a social, active person who was deeply involved in her Sunday school class, The Covenant Keepers at Lorena United Methodist Church.



Connie also enjoyed time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed reading as well. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving, strong willed, and hard-working person.



A Memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lorena United Methodist Church 205 S. Borden St., Lorena, TX. Rev. Gene Bryson will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Connie's life. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Waco, TX for the help they gave Connie. The family also thanks all of her church friends for their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Lorena United Methodist Church Lorena, TX, or to The Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.