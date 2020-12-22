Menu
Consepcion G. Carranza
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Consepcion G. Carranza

Nov. 16, 1969 - Dec. 19, 2020

Consepcion Gonzales "Connie" Carranza, 51, of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Connie was born November 16, 1969, to Ignacio and Maria Carranza in Waco, TX. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work and also received her teacher's certification. She enjoyed listening to music and going to dances. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandson.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Alicia Garcia. She is survived by her children, Mariana Nelson, Andrea Nelson and Risa Nelson; her grandson, Josiah Nelson-Ponce; and her brothers, Jesse Carranza and wife, Stacy, and Santos Carranza and wife, Katie.

Online guestbook [email protected]

Gofund.me/20c2d8bc to help support Connie's children.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
I never heard Connie say an unkind word. Though our lives took different paths, I always remembered her fondly and I always will. My sincere prayers for all of her loved ones.
Norma Price
December 22, 2020
Connie was a kind and sweet person that will be missed greatly. My prayers are with the family.
Celinda S Abney
December 22, 2020
