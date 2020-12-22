Consepcion G. Carranza
Nov. 16, 1969 - Dec. 19, 2020
Consepcion Gonzales "Connie" Carranza, 51, of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Connie was born November 16, 1969, to Ignacio and Maria Carranza in Waco, TX. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work and also received her teacher's certification. She enjoyed listening to music and going to dances. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandson.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Alicia Garcia. She is survived by her children, Mariana Nelson, Andrea Nelson and Risa Nelson; her grandson, Josiah Nelson-Ponce; and her brothers, Jesse Carranza and wife, Stacy, and Santos Carranza and wife, Katie.
Online guestbook [email protected]
Gofund.me/20c2d8bc to help support Connie's children.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.