Consuelo S. Burns
April 19, 1972 - Sep. 6, 2021
Consuelo "Connie" Burns, 49, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.
