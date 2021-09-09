Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Consuelo S. Burns
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Consuelo S. Burns

April 19, 1972 - Sep. 6, 2021

Consuelo "Connie" Burns, 49, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Sign guestbook at oakcrestwaco.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
10
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.