Cordice BrownSept. 8, 1939 - Feb. 26, 2021Mr. Cordice Brown passed away Friday, February 26, 2021.Visitation will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at Waco Calvary Chapel, 702 North 18th Street, in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com