Corinne Olson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Corinne Olson

April 28, 1934 - Oct. 10, 2020

Corinne Olson passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Corinne was born April 28, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Esther Hacker. She worked at Allen Bradley for 37 years. She enjoyed NASCAR racing, tennis and bowling, and her grandson, Christopher.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Oliver Olson and wife, Maria, of Waco, Texas; her grandsons, Christopher Olson and Christopher Beeman; granddaughter, Rebecca Beeman; one brother, Kenneth Hacker; and sister, Phyllis Schwartz.

Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Shelter.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park.
