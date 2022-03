Corita Wynn



March 5, 1930 - March 26, 2022



Corita Wynn was born on March 5, 1930, in Kirk, Texas, to Opal and Thomas Johnson. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2022.



Visitation is Thursday, March 31, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.



Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Prairie Hill Cemetery at 5152 N. FM 339 Prairie Hill, Texas 76678.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.