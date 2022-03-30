Corita Wynn



March 5, 1930 - March 26, 2022



Corita "Rita" Wynn, 92, of Hurst, TX, passed away quietly, while surrounded by family on March 26, 2022, at her daughter's home in Boyd, TX. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at Lucus Funeral Home in Hurst, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service, Friday, April 1, at the Prairie Hill Cemetery in Prairie Hill, TX.



Rita was the first of three children born to Watson and Opal (Gillmore) Johnson on March 5, 1930, in Kirk, TX. She grew up in Limestone County and attended school in both Ben Hur and Prairie Hill. After graduating high school in Prairie Hill, Rita moved to Waco where she worked as part of the sales staff at Woolworths Dept Store and eventually met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Wynn, who was a young aviator stationed at James Connally Airforce Base. Bob and Rita were happily married for almost 24 years before his passing and were blessed with a daughter, Deborah, in October of 1950.



After retiring from the military, Bob and Rita moved to the Hurst/Bedford, Tx area where Rita worked in the Banking industry for many successful years where she met some of her dearest friends. Rita was a shining light of happiness, contentment and joy for so many people whom she worked with and finally retired from the Bank of North Texas in 1998.



Rita loved her Lord and Savior, her family and her friends with a giving heart and enjoyed reading books, watching old movies and traveling. She especially loved playing "pitch", spending time with her family, crossword puzzles, Whataburger and Bible Study. Best known to those who loved her for her red nails, Organza perfume, perfectly styled hair and scented candles, she was sassy, independent and a delight to all.



Rita was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Watson Johnson; mother, Opal Mae Johnson; and her husband, Robert Sidney "Bob" Wynn.



She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Wynn) and husband, Clay Robbins, of Boyd, TX; grandson, Micheal Robbins and wife, Kim, of Boyd; granddaughters, Evin and husband, Benjamin Taylor, of Bandera, TX; Jackie and husband, Jason Zimmerman, of Arona, Italy; sister, Becky (Johnson) and husband, Kenneth Ray Pullin, of Waco; brother, Orbra Ray "Bubba" Johnson and wife, Cynthia, of Atlanta, GA; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and several close friends, all of whom will all miss her greatly.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.