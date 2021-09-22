Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Craig Steven Black
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Craig Steven Black

Aug. 10, 1962 - Sept. 13, 2021

Beloved family man, Craig Steven Black, 59, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021.

To celebrate his life together, we ask you to join us for visitation and funeral service at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco, TX. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 24, at the funeral home.

Craig was born to James C Black and Dorothy Mae Bayer Black on August 10, 1962, in Waco, TX.

Craig was a proud resident of West, TX. He graduated from Jefferson-Moore High School in 1980 and later attended TSTI. Craig was a loved and dedicated employee of A-Line Auto Parts for 26 years.

Mischievous as he was growing up, Craig lit up every room he entered with his humor and contagious laugh. As the eldest sibling, he fulfilled his role by always putting family first and never missed the opportunity to celebrate. Craig's most precious moments were filled with endless adventures with his wife; be it on land or at sea, bonding over Baylor Bears with his father and son, and making memories with his grandchildren.

His family and friends will be left with memories to cherish, stories to tell, and a legacy unlike any other. Craig lived life to the fullest.

Sic 'em Bears!!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Bayer Black; son, Adam Oliver; cousin, Paula Green; cousin, Cyndy Barnett.

Craig is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Sherry Black; father, James C. Black and wife, Louise; son, James David Black and wife, Amber; son, Joey Oliver and wife, Brittney; sister, Rebecca Marquez and husband, Steve; stepsister, Tena Herod and children, Nickolas, Jeremy, and George; stepbrother, Randy Nehring and wife, Tammie, and children, Kayla and Kellie; Paw Paw 'Pancakes' grandchildren, Everett, Adaline, Moria, and Lea; niece, Courtney Olivarez and husband, Jaime; niece, Taylor Fernandez; nephew, Stevie Marquez. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sherry im so very sorry for your loss. I knew Craig back in early 80's. Its a terrible loss. You and your family are in my prayers. Love to all Darlene
Darlene Smith
Friend
September 26, 2021
Boss I can't see you with my eyes anymore but you have left me with many memories in my heart. Rest in peace my friend like you always told me everything will be o k. God is good and he in control. Prayers for the family he loved dearly because I seen it .
Dewayne kerr
September 24, 2021
To James and all of the Black Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. May God grant all of you peace during this most difficult time.
Mary Lee Skidmore
September 22, 2021
Sherry, James (Dad) & J D, Joey & Families. Our hearts go out to each of you & your families. Craig was such a character, he had a laugh that you knew he was in the room! He was smiling most all of the time & a hug that was just wonderful...He will be missed by so many & was also loved by many. Thanks for the memories Craig!! Love, David & Shirley Boyd
David & Shirley
Work
September 22, 2021
Oh, this was So Heartbreaking to hear! Sherri You have our deepest sympathy. Craig was So full of life and funny! We are Really going to miss him! Our hearts and prayers Are with you and your family. Hugs and love to you All.
Cindy Hall and Tricia Carpenter
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you all.
Jackie Holdbrook Ivie
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results