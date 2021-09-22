Craig Steven Black
Aug. 10, 1962 - Sept. 13, 2021
Beloved family man, Craig Steven Black, 59, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021.
To celebrate his life together, we ask you to join us for visitation and funeral service at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco, TX. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 24, at the funeral home.
Craig was born to James C Black and Dorothy Mae Bayer Black on August 10, 1962, in Waco, TX.
Craig was a proud resident of West, TX. He graduated from Jefferson-Moore High School in 1980 and later attended TSTI. Craig was a loved and dedicated employee of A-Line Auto Parts for 26 years.
Mischievous as he was growing up, Craig lit up every room he entered with his humor and contagious laugh. As the eldest sibling, he fulfilled his role by always putting family first and never missed the opportunity to celebrate. Craig's most precious moments were filled with endless adventures with his wife; be it on land or at sea, bonding over Baylor Bears with his father and son, and making memories with his grandchildren.
His family and friends will be left with memories to cherish, stories to tell, and a legacy unlike any other. Craig lived life to the fullest.
Sic 'em Bears!!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Bayer Black; son, Adam Oliver; cousin, Paula Green; cousin, Cyndy Barnett.
Craig is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Sherry Black; father, James C. Black and wife, Louise; son, James David Black and wife, Amber; son, Joey Oliver and wife, Brittney; sister, Rebecca Marquez and husband, Steve; stepsister, Tena Herod and children, Nickolas, Jeremy, and George; stepbrother, Randy Nehring and wife, Tammie, and children, Kayla and Kellie; Paw Paw 'Pancakes' grandchildren, Everett, Adaline, Moria, and Lea; niece, Courtney Olivarez and husband, Jaime; niece, Taylor Fernandez; nephew, Stevie Marquez. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.