Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Crespin R. Rodriquez
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Crespin R. Rodriquez

April 1, 1965 - March 21, 2021

Crespin Rico Rodriquez passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was 55 years old. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home, for a final viewing, followed by a procession to Oakwood Cemetery for a graveside service. Facial covering will be optional.

Sign the Guestbook and view a Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Apr
1
Viewing
9:45a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15

April 2, 2021
We know how much you will miss Crespin , but you can take comfort and strength from the wonderful family you and he had together. I know their love will get you through this difficult time. May God bless you and your family during this time and always, Billy & Linda
The Williams
March 31, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the Family...I went to school with Crespin he was a Very Sweet guy Always Smiling..RIH you will be miss....God gain Another Angel....Class of 83..
Helen Ramos Fajardo
March 30, 2021
Lisa, I am sorry for your loss. I remember you talking about your brother many times! Prayers!
Donna Reyes
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results