Curtis Kimbrough Chastain
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Curtis Kimbrough Chastain

Dec. 4, 1958 - May 29, 2021

Curtis Kimbrough Chastain, 62, of West, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 29, 2021.

Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. to Noon, Thursday, June 3, at St. Martins Catholic Church in Tours 301 St. Martins Church Rd West, TX 76691, with the funeral mass immediately following. Celebration of life luncheon at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott beginning at 1:30 p.m., following the mass.

Curtis was born December 4, 1958, in Waco, to Jack and Betty Chastain.

He attended school in Waco until he enlisted the United States Navy in 1976, where he served his country for four years. His Job titles with the Navy included parachute rigger, sea survival and parasail instructor. He spent most of his time serving at NAS Pensacola. During this time, he met his wife Kathy, and they were married for 43 years. They moved back to Waco and Curtis began his work as an electrician and earned his Master Electrician License and loved serving his customers. He was the owner of D & R Electric until his passing. Curtis also enjoyed spending his time volunteering with his friends at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Chastain; and his sisters, Shelia Stubblefield and Ellen Jane Pricer.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Willie Chastain and wife, Lindsey of New Caney, Neil Chastain, and Sara of Waco; grandchildren, Austin, Jack, and Stella Chastain of New Caney; sister, Lisa Kelley and husband, Howard, of Oklahoma City; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice for the kind and gentle care given to Curtis.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Martins Catholic Church in Tours
301 St. Martins Church Rd, West, TX
Jun
3
Funeral Mass
St. Martins Catholic Church in Tours
301 St. Martins Church Rd, West, TX
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Geneva Hall
Elm Mott, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family. Barbara White
Barbara White
June 5, 2021
I met Curtis only once, but long enough to be smitten by his kindness and wit. My prayers to Kathy, Neil, and Will. Your husband and dad was a true Texas gentleman, and a hard act to follow.
Adele (Sara's mother)
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Linda Cannon
June 3, 2021
Sending prayers and hugs. Will light a candle at church this weekend
Patty Graygo
June 3, 2021
Curtis was an all-around great person that I had the privilege of calling my friend. My prayers go out to Cathy, Willy, Neil and their families.
Corky
Friend
June 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Audrey Perry
June 2, 2021
Harrold Hubbard and family
June 1, 2021
Prayers are with your family! Curtis was a great guy and friend. Best electrician around.
Scooter Zucha
Friend
June 1, 2021
R.I.P. Curtis, you will be missed
Jack Brown
Friend
June 1, 2021
Curtis was a GREAT dude....all the best to the Chastain's...
Mike Moore
Friend
June 1, 2021
Mike and Crystal Moore
June 1, 2021
R.I.P. my dear friend, you are greatly missed. We will meet again someday, until then, I love you with all my heart.
Tim Castiglia
Friend
June 1, 2021
Curtis, Lisa and me were great friends in high school. I am so sorry to hear of your passing. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Faye Craven Azbell
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results