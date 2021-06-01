Curtis Kimbrough ChastainDec. 4, 1958 - May 29, 2021Curtis Kimbrough Chastain, 62, of West, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 29, 2021.Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. to Noon, Thursday, June 3, at St. Martins Catholic Church in Tours 301 St. Martins Church Rd West, TX 76691, with the funeral mass immediately following. Celebration of life luncheon at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott beginning at 1:30 p.m., following the mass.Curtis was born December 4, 1958, in Waco, to Jack and Betty Chastain.He attended school in Waco until he enlisted the United States Navy in 1976, where he served his country for four years. His Job titles with the Navy included parachute rigger, sea survival and parasail instructor. He spent most of his time serving at NAS Pensacola. During this time, he met his wife Kathy, and they were married for 43 years. They moved back to Waco and Curtis began his work as an electrician and earned his Master Electrician License and loved serving his customers. He was the owner of D & R Electric until his passing. Curtis also enjoyed spending his time volunteering with his friends at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Chastain; and his sisters, Shelia Stubblefield and Ellen Jane Pricer.Curtis is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Willie Chastain and wife, Lindsey of New Caney, Neil Chastain, and Sara of Waco; grandchildren, Austin, Jack, and Stella Chastain of New Caney; sister, Lisa Kelley and husband, Howard, of Oklahoma City; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice for the kind and gentle care given to Curtis.