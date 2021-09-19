Menu
Curtis L. Swan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Curtis L. Swan

April 1, 1930 - Sept, 16, 2021

Curt Swan, 91, passed away on September 16, in Waco, Texas. Interment will take place in Visalia, California at a later date. Curt is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Swan; his brother, Gerald Swan; two sons, Curtis Lee, Sr. and Mark; and one granddaughter, Katrina; and one grandson, Curtis Lee II.

Curt trained at Bryan Air Force Base before becoming a fighter pilot in the Korean war. After the war, he worked at General Electric in California in the development of nuclear power.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or the Salvation Army.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
Jane, you and Curt had such a beautiful love story to share. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jerry Hill
September 19, 2021
