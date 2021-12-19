Menu
Cynthia Walker
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Cynthia Walker

April 25, 1953 - Dec. 14, 2021

Cynthia Marie Walker, 68, of Woodway, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 20, with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Dec
21
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
9820 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
My heartfelt condolences! I will miss my singing friend!
Elizabeth Baker
Friend
December 19, 2021
