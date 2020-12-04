D'Anne Richardson



Jan. 11, 1935 - Dec. 2, 2020



Dorothy Anne (D'Anne) Armentrout Richardson, 85, of Waco, died December 2, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at the Mart Cemetery with Brother Grady Cashion officiating.



D'Anne was born January 11, 1935, in Welch, West Virginia, to Robert Bruce and Gladys Leigh Armentrout. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia, in 1953, and from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1957. Her sister, Sue, encouraged her to come to Texas and live with her, and she got her first teaching job in the same school as her sister. D'Anne was selected as the Grand Marshall of the parade her first year teaching, and as the '57 Cadillac turned the corner, there stood a tall, handsome Navy officer in uniform, Walter, and from that day they were never apart. Walter was her one and only love. Their love story is one that will never be forgotten. They were married on January 17, 1958.



Mrs. Richardson was an amazing teacher and role model, and she touched the lives of everyone she taught. She was a teacher on and off for over 40 years. She taught in many districts, moving with Walter's railroad officer positions, but her longest stretch of time was with Mart ISD and Riesel ISD. She taught in all grade levels. She taught Speech, Drama, and English. She put on many successful theater performances, and advanced to state several times with UIL One Act Play. D'Anne received many awards and accolades, including the Golden Apple Award.



D'Anne was a member of the Mart Community Players, First United Methodist Church of Mart, and the Mart Chapter Order of Eastern Star.



She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend.



D'Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Walter Richardson, in 1999; twin sons, Brett and Brent, in 1964; her father, Robert, in 1967; her mother, Gladys, in 1994; and her sister, Sue, in 2013.



Survivors include her son, Bruce Richardson, and his wife, Pam, of Moody; her daughter, M'Lissa Price, and her husband, Jimmy, of Barry; grandson, Brett, and wife, Alison, of Moody; granddaughter, Mar'Leigh Davis, of Barry; and four great-grandchildren, Kash, Abigail,Tai, and Effie Mae.



The family would like to thank the CHF Clinic and Providence Hospice for their care of D'Anne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Riesel ISD Memorial Fund or to the Mart ISD Enrichment Foundation.



Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Chase, Richard Burns, Tony Green, Russell Dieterich, Randy Hargrave, Alan Hoffman, her grandson, Brett Richardson, and the Mart HS Class of 1976.



Littlepage Funeral Home



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.