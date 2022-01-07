Dakota SowdersDec. 28, 1989 - Dec. 21, 2021Dakota James Sowders, 31, of Marlin, TX, passed away on December 21, 2021. A Celebration of life service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.Dakota is survived by his two children, son Aiden, daughter Lakin; mother, Kimberly Sowders; brother, Dustin Sowders and his wife, Kari, and their children, Karter and Kason Sowders; brother, Drake Sowders; and sister, Darrah Sowders. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sowders; and infant brother, James Sowders.Dakota was a lifelong resident of Marlin. He enjoyed spending time with his children and served as a Marlin Volunteer Firefighter for several years. A celebration of Life will be held at a date announced later this week.