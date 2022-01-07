Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dakota Sowders
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street
Marlin, TX
Dakota Sowders

Dec. 28, 1989 - Dec. 21, 2021

Dakota James Sowders, 31, of Marlin, TX, passed away on December 21, 2021. A Celebration of life service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

Dakota is survived by his two children, son Aiden, daughter Lakin; mother, Kimberly Sowders; brother, Dustin Sowders and his wife, Kari, and their children, Karter and Kason Sowders; brother, Drake Sowders; and sister, Darrah Sowders. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sowders; and infant brother, James Sowders.

Dakota was a lifelong resident of Marlin. He enjoyed spending time with his children and served as a Marlin Volunteer Firefighter for several years. A celebration of Life will be held at a date announced later this week.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Marlin Volunteer Fire Department
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I had the privilege of teaching Dakota when he was in second grade. I remember him as being this quiet and mannerable little boy with the cutest smile. You have my deepest sympathy.
Shirley Smith
School
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results