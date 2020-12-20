Dalton Reese Lopez
May 28, 1996 - Dec. 13, 2020
Dalton Reese Lopez, 24, of China Spring, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday morning, December 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, December 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 mandate, limited seating will be available. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Burial will follow in China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be available from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Dalton was born May 28, 1996, in Waco to Dion and Wanda (Moore) Lopez. Dalton attended China Spring Schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. At a young age, Dalton gave his life to God and was baptized. Around fifth grade he picked up Kaleb Butler, his best friend/brother. Dalton was so excited when he was accepted to Tarleton State University, where he quickly found his place with the Tarleton Plowboys and was a strong positive influence on them still.
Dalton packed so much goodness, kindness and life into his short 24 years. He received various honors, awards, recognitions and scholarships while attending China Spring. He was a proud member of the Cougar Band where he excelled as a musician and friend. He was one of the Proudest Tarleton Texans you could have ever met. During his time as a Plowboy, Dalton became a leader, mentor, advisor and most loyal and trusting friend to all his Plowboy brothers as well as to everyone on campus. In spring of 2019 he was crowned Lord Tarleton and graduated shortly after in December of 2019. Dalton truly did bleed purple. During his college years he discovered his love for live music and had a few local bands that he followed loyally. He was just beginning his life after graduation, working at Nucor and living with his best friend/brother, Kaleb, in Dallas, TX. Dalton will forever be remembered for his joy and happiness and that big ol' smile that he shared everywhere with everyone he met.
Dalton was preceded in death by his uncle, Ken Moore II; and his 100-year-old great-grandmother, Lizzie Withers.
He is survived by his parents, Dion Lopez and Wanda Lopez; siblings, Jordan McNamara (brother-in-law David McNamara) and Kaleb Butler; grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Jo Moore and Angie and Joe Martinez; his most beloved nephew, Waylon McNamara; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and countless friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.