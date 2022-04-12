Dan Owen "Bud" Munroe
Jan. 12, 1952 - April 9, 2022
Dan O. "Bud" Munroe, 70, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco. A funeral service for Bud will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Christ Church Waco, followed by a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery. All guests are then invited to a reception at the Extraco Events Center, where friends and family are welcome to share stories of remembrance and celebrate all Bud did to make the world a better place and advance the sport of rodeo.
Originally from Montana, the 1986 PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider graduated from Montana State University with a degree in agricultural business, earning several other accolades along the way including the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association saddle bronc title in 1975 and second in the NIRA All-Around standings that same year.
Bud would go on to make history qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo twelve consecutive years (1977-1988), with eight finishes in the top five and earning second in the World Championship standings in 1978 and 1980.
In 1986, Bud made history not only being crowned the PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, but also becoming the first saddle bronc rider to earn $100,000 in a single season.
After meeting while serving on the NIRA college board together, Bud married the love of his life, World Champion Barrel Racer and Texas native, Jimmie Gibbs. In 1980, Bud would move to Texas to rodeo alongside Jimmie for the remainder of their careers.
Texas wasn't bad for the Montana boy, as his accolades included winning the PRCA Texas Circuit Championship four times: 1982, 1983, 1986, and 1987.
Bud ultimately retired after winning the short round at Cheyenne Frontier Days in July of 1989. However, retirement did not mean walking away from the sport of rodeo. Rather, Bud would go on to give back to the sport that had given him so much.
Over the next several decades, Bud remained a pillar of the rodeo community demonstrating his love and dedication to the sport by serving on several committees. Bud served as the PRCA saddle bronc director (1980-81), as well as on the PRCA Properties Board and PRCA Grievance Committee for nearly 20 years.
One of his most cherished volunteer acts was serving on Heart O' Texas Rodeo Committee in several capacities, including chairman of the board, for more than 30 years. In 1999, he received the PRCA John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year Award for his long-standing service and dedication to the Heart O' Texas Rodeo Committee.
Bud's legacy was recognized and honored across the United States as he was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, and was the first cowboy inducted into the Montana State University Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2007, Bud was inducted into the PRCA Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the highest honor and greatest achievement in professional rodeo. In 2016, Bud and Jimmie were inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame as a couple.
Beyond his impressive rodeo career, Bud's greatest love and proudest accomplishment was his family. A kind, dedicated, husband, father, brother, and friend, Bud was best known for the love he had for his family, the sport of rodeo, and God. Bud served in several leadership roles at his church, Our Lady of the Lake Anglican Church for over 40 years. He was also very involved with the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.
Bud and Jimmie were married 41 years and have one daughter, Tassie. Jimmie the president of the WPRA, joined Bud by being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2019. Tassie continues the family's legacy as she was a decorated member of the Texas Christian University Equestrian team and now works as a marketing executive in the equine industry and barrel races in her free time.
Bud's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. His home was always open to those pursuing their rodeo careers and he often had candid advice to those he cared the most for.
Bud is survived by his wife, Jimmie Gibbs Munroe of Valley Mills; daughter, Tassie of Fort Worth; sister, Chistine Bonine of Valley Mills; and his extended family including Stacy and Shae Fancher of Valley Mills and many others that meant the world to him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud's name to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.