Dana Lynn Szabo
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Dana Lynn Szabo

July 14, 1963 - Sept. 22, 2020

Dana Lynn Szabo, age 57, passed away at Baylor Scott & White hospital on September 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a day yet to be determined.

Dana was born on July 14, 1963, in Abilene, Texas. She lived most of her life in Houston and Austin. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She loved the Lord and attended the Methodist church. She was a data entry clerk at the IRS. She was a good person and was very kind, generous, forgiving, faithful and loving. She had a big heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Welch; her grandparents, Ken and Elena Sharp, and R.L. and Johnnie Welch.

She is survived by her mother, Brenda Welch-Huffaker; her partner, Joe Szabo; her daughter, Kayla Nichole Szabo; her grandchildren, Seda Shirejian, Jacob Shirejian, and Zoey Grace Hickman. Dana will be greatly missed.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall"

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
