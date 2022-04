Daniel F. BielamowiczMarch 29, 1936 - April 1, 2022Daniel Floyd Bielamowicz was born on March 29, 1936, and passed away on April 1, 2022.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Churd in Marlin. Rosay will be recited at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, at Adams Funeral Home.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jo Bielamowicz; son, Martin (Marty) Bielamowicz; and parents, Bruno and Rosalie (Gruholski) Bielamowicz.Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memory his two children, Rosemary Bielamowicz Wilganowski and husband, Dennis, and Carl Bielamowicz; his two grandchildren, Anthony Wilganowski and Eric Wilganowski; brothers, Marvin Bielamowicz and wife, Shirley, and Conrad Bielamowicz and wife, Ann; and sister, Regina Swick Lloyd.