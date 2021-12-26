Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Charles Hamilton
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Danny Charles Hamilton

May 28, 1953 - December 18, 2021

Danny Charles Hamilton, 68, of Pleasanton, TX passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Vista Medical Center ICU in San Antonio, TX.

Danny graduated from Baylor University, served in the Air Force and worked at L3 in Waco, Tx before moving to work in San Antonio, TX.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Wade Roy Hamilton, Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his mother, Merlene Hamilton, Waco, TX.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.