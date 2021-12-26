Danny Charles Hamilton



May 28, 1953 - December 18, 2021



Danny Charles Hamilton, 68, of Pleasanton, TX passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Vista Medical Center ICU in San Antonio, TX.



Danny graduated from Baylor University, served in the Air Force and worked at L3 in Waco, Tx before moving to work in San Antonio, TX.



He was preceeded in death by his father, Wade Roy Hamilton, Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his mother, Merlene Hamilton, Waco, TX.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.