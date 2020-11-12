Darlene Stanford
Nov. 24, 1947 - Nov. 8, 2020
Darlene Stanford, 72, of Hallsburg, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, November 14, at the Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St. Riesel 76682.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Stanford; and mother, Ruby Rivers. Darlene is survived by her children, Robert (Bobby) E. Stanford, Jr. and spouse, Connie Routte Goff, Jeffrey Stanford, and Darrell Stanford and spouse, Ceryl; sisters, Barbara Gauntt and husband, JL, and Freida Skinner and husband, Horris; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.