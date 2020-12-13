Darlene Ann Yarbrough
Jan. 15, 1935 - Dec. 5, 2020
Darlene "Peaches" Yarbrough, 85, of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Ascension Providence Medical Center in Waco.
Darlene was born January 15, 1935, in Lyford, Texas, the youngest child of Sherman Lawton Albin and Frances Ruth Foster Albin. She attended public schools in Lyford, Hubbard, and Waco. Darlene graduated from Waco High School in 1953.
She attended 4-C Business College in Waco. Following graduation from 4-C, she was an executive secretary at Harvey Advertising for many years. She was also a legal secretary for a Waco law firm for many years. Her love for crafts and unique gift items led her to leave the law firm and open and operate her own gift shop "Granny's Gifts".
On March 11, 1966, she married Richard Glenn Yarbrough, and they shared a loving and blessed 54 years together. She was also a loving mother, sister and grandmother who absolutely adored her family and would do anything and everything for them.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ruth Henderson and husband, Jack; and her brother, Bobby Lawton Albin.
She is survived by her husband; four children, Cindy Miles, Ken Brown and wife, Mary, Sherri Woodworth and husband, John and Suzzi Yarbrough and wife, Angel Forbito; seven grandchildren, Brandon Miles, Allison Miles Bates, Jacqueline Brown Farrar, Kimberley Brown, Cameron Brown, Nikki Fuller, and Erika Bush Hensley; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Yarbrough, Linda Dinsmore, Kay Davidson, and Carla Price; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory provided arrangements for the Yarbrough family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.