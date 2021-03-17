Menu
Darrell Lane McCullough
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Darrell Lane McCullough

June 19, 1961 - March 11, 2021

Darrell Lane McCullough, 59, of Clifton, formerly of Robinson, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Charlie Thomason officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at the funeral home.

Darrell was born June 19, 1961, to James Harold McCullough, Sr. and Mary Alice Hill in Waco, Texas. He was a Robinson Rocket through and through, graduating from Robinson High School. As a senior, he was selected to play in the Texas High School Football All-Star Game, representing south Texas. Darrell loved football, watching NASCAR, and hunting for Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed hunting deer and dove. Known to many as Big D, he will be missed by his friends and family, whom he enjoyed spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Harold McCullough, Sr.; brother, James H. McCullough, Jr.; stepfather, Carlos James; maternal grandparents, O.A. and Mary Hill.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Morgan McCullough; son, Justin McCullough; mother, Mary Alice James; sister, Tammie McCullough; sister, Jenifer Edmondson and husband, Shawn; sister-in-law, Karen McCullough; stepbrother, Carlton James and wife, Shelly; along with several nieces and nephews.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
18
Burial
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace Big D
Steve Love
March 17, 2021
Craig and Kim Obenoskey
March 17, 2021
Darrell has been a friend and brother since first grade at Gurly Elementary we got split up in 3rd grade when I moved to Robinson.Then we were reunited in 6th grade an never looked back.We were more than friends we were kin.There won't be a day go by that I don't think about him.IF you didn't know him well you will never know what a great man he was.what a loss,hard for me to deal with.We will team up again one day I promise you.
Alan Cantrell
March 17, 2021
We have the fondest memories. Darrell was one of a kind. Prayers beautiful memories bring you all comfort during this difficult time.
Mark and Mary Tepe
March 17, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences in this difficult time. We are praying for peace and comfort to surround each of you.
David and Cheryl Jenkins
March 17, 2021
