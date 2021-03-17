Darrell Lane McCullough
June 19, 1961 - March 11, 2021
Darrell Lane McCullough, 59, of Clifton, formerly of Robinson, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Charlie Thomason officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Darrell was born June 19, 1961, to James Harold McCullough, Sr. and Mary Alice Hill in Waco, Texas. He was a Robinson Rocket through and through, graduating from Robinson High School. As a senior, he was selected to play in the Texas High School Football All-Star Game, representing south Texas. Darrell loved football, watching NASCAR, and hunting for Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed hunting deer and dove. Known to many as Big D, he will be missed by his friends and family, whom he enjoyed spending time with.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Harold McCullough, Sr.; brother, James H. McCullough, Jr.; stepfather, Carlos James; maternal grandparents, O.A. and Mary Hill.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Morgan McCullough; son, Justin McCullough; mother, Mary Alice James; sister, Tammie McCullough; sister, Jenifer Edmondson and husband, Shawn; sister-in-law, Karen McCullough; stepbrother, Carlton James and wife, Shelly; along with several nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.