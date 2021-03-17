Darrell has been a friend and brother since first grade at Gurly Elementary we got split up in 3rd grade when I moved to Robinson.Then we were reunited in 6th grade an never looked back.We were more than friends we were kin.There won't be a day go by that I don't think about him.IF you didn't know him well you will never know what a great man he was.what a loss,hard for me to deal with.We will team up again one day I promise you.

Alan Cantrell March 17, 2021