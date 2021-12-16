Darrell Roach White, Sr.
June 3, 1958 - Dec. 14, 2021
Darrell Roach White, Sr., 63, passed away December 14, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, December 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with John DeGiorgio officiating.
Darrell was born in Waco, Texas, June 3, 1958, to Lawrence Joel and Elwyn Roach White. He attended St. Louis Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Reicher Catholic High School in 1977. He began his career as a mechanic's helper in 1979 at Lake Creek Power Plant in Riesel, Texas. From there, he went on to become a maintenance supervisor first at Tradinghouse Power Plant, then at Sandy Creek Power Plant, retiring after 42 years in the electric power generation industry. Darrell married his high school sweetheart, Janice Gradel, in May 1980. Together, they raised three successful children, Darrell White, Jr., Dr. Keith White, and Malorie 'White' Blancho.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Elwyn White; and sister, Susan Wardlaw Gomez.
Survivors include his wife, Janice White; daughter, Malorie Blancho and husband, Kenneth, of Brock, Texas; son, Darrell White, Jr., and wife, Laura, of Norias, Texas; son, Dr. Keith White and wife, Christa, of Johnson City, Tennessee; brother, George White and wife, Patsy, of Apple Springs, Texas; his beloved grandchildren, Lane Blancho, Reece White, Brooke Blancho, Macy White, Emily Blancho, and Carson White; and lifelong best friend, Windell Clark, of Hallsburg, Texas.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.