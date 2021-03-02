Darrell D. WilkinsFeb. 6, 1962 - Feb. 27, 2021Darrell Dwayne Wilkins, 59, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Per his request, Darrell will be cremated. There will be a private memorial at a later date.Darrell was born February 6, 1962, in Syracuse, NY. Soon after he and his family moved to Waco, TX. He joined the military after graduating high school and remained for four years. Darrell worked for several paint companies until his health declined.Darrell is survived by his parents, Donald and Lynda Wilkins of Waco; sister, Lori Montgomery of Waco; brother, Dale Benavidez of Albuquerque, NM; wife of seven years, Ruby Johnson, of Waco; her son, Johnny Johnson; and grandchildren, Rodney McDonald, Raynaina McDonald, and John'Quavion Johnson.