Darrell D. Wilkins
1962 - 2021
Darrell D. Wilkins

Feb. 6, 1962 - Feb. 27, 2021

Darrell Dwayne Wilkins, 59, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Per his request, Darrell will be cremated. There will be a private memorial at a later date.

Darrell was born February 6, 1962, in Syracuse, NY. Soon after he and his family moved to Waco, TX. He joined the military after graduating high school and remained for four years. Darrell worked for several paint companies until his health declined.

Darrell is survived by his parents, Donald and Lynda Wilkins of Waco; sister, Lori Montgomery of Waco; brother, Dale Benavidez of Albuquerque, NM; wife of seven years, Ruby Johnson, of Waco; her son, Johnny Johnson; and grandchildren, Rodney McDonald, Raynaina McDonald, and John'Quavion Johnson.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Tomorrow will make a year since you left this world. I hope that your sweet Mama and kind wife can find peace and comfort. God Bless. Marci Gallardo and family.
Marci Gallardo
Family
February 26, 2022
May you find peace during this time of loss. God Bless.
Marci and June Gallardo and family
March 6, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Darell´s passing. Remember living next door and having some fun times. Donald, Lynda and Lori condolences from the Courtney family.
Joe Courtney and Family
March 4, 2021
Sooo sorry to hear about DarrellLove & prayers to Don,Linda & Lori
Rosiland Wilkins
March 4, 2021
prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss.
Kathy an mark morris
March 3, 2021
We are very saddened for your family. Darrell was always such a kind happy guy and he always loved all the kids.
Mike and Suzanne Ketchum
March 3, 2021
Wow this is hard, Darrell was a good hearted person, I can't believe he's gone!
R.I.P. buddy. My prayers go out to the family. Darrell will be surely missed.

Cathy Honea
Friend
March 2, 2021
Darrell was a good cousin, friend,and brother. I loved him verymuch. He will be missed dearly.
Steven A Courtney
March 2, 2021
