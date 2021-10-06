Darrell L. York, Sr.
July 24, 1933 - Sept. 28, 2021
Darrell Louis York, Sr., 88, of Robinson, Texas passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 7, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the cemetery. For the health and safety of all, the family kindly requests that everyone in attendance please wear a face covering.
Darrell Louis York, Sr. was born July 24, 1933, in Valley Mills, Texas, to Woodrow "Jack" Wilson York and Jewell Melvina York. His formative years were spent in Valley Mills, Texas. On November 12, 1952, he married Ila Jo Huffman in Valley Mills, Texas. They were blessed to share 67 wonderful years of marriage. Darrell served in the Navy on the USS Wadleigh during the Korean War, and also served in the US Naval Reserve. After leaving the Navy, he was an electronic technician with the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after thirty-five years of service. After retirement, he worked at Baylor University in the Communications Department. As a dedicated member of the local community, he served on the Robinson school board and coached little league baseball.
Known affectionately as "Papaw", he enjoyed the simple things in life: sitting on the banks of a river fishing, tending to his roses and garden, gathering and shelling pecans, watching Western shows and movies, listening to country music, and picking on his guitar. He cherished having his family all together, and was fascinated by genealogy and delighted in exploring our family history. His care and compassion for others was always a wonderful example for us all.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Ila Jo; his parents, Jack and Jewell York; and his brother, Woodrow York.
"Papaw" is survived by his children, Sue Walker and husband, Robert "Rocky", Darrell "Buster" Louis York, Jr. and wife, Martha, Rhonda York, Clint York and wife, Marla; grandchildren, Larna Blanco and husband, Samuel, Meredith Redding and husband, Cameron, Mason Walker, Benjamin York and wife, Payton, Samuel York; great-grandchildren, Brooklin Barber, Jantzen Blanco, Bobby Jake Redding, Emry Blanco, Waylon Redding, and Rip Redding.
Honorary pallbearers are Darrell "Buster" Louis York, Jr., Clint York, Robert "Rocky" Walker, Mason Walker, Benjamin York, and Samuel York.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Cynthia, Melody, and Kathy for their kind, loving, and compassionate care of our beloved "Papaw". In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org
or C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation at castforkids.org
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.