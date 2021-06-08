Darren Bartini
Feb. 1, 1971 - June 3, 2021
Darren Bartini, 50, of Riesel, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Wortham Bend Cemetery with Mike Dosser officiating.
Darren was born February 1, 1971, in North Adams, MA, to Bernie and Jerry Bartini.
Darren was preceded in death by his wife, Ashley; by his parents, Bernie and Jerry; niece, Kerri; and brother, David.
Darren is survived by his children, Jacob and Hannah; sister, Debbie Donaldson and husband, Mark of Waco; nieces, Whitney Bartini and daughter, Dylan, of Florida and Kristen Bartini of Longview; nephew, Caleb Donaldson; nieces, Destiny Arzu and Laci Donaldson; great-nephew, CJ; great-nieces, Hailey, Lilly and Briella; beloved friend, Jennifer Biles; and lifetime friend, Jimmy Braswell.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.