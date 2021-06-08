Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darren Bartini
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Darren Bartini

Feb. 1, 1971 - June 3, 2021

Darren Bartini, 50, of Riesel, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Wortham Bend Cemetery with Mike Dosser officiating.

Darren was born February 1, 1971, in North Adams, MA, to Bernie and Jerry Bartini.

Darren was preceded in death by his wife, Ashley; by his parents, Bernie and Jerry; niece, Kerri; and brother, David.

Darren is survived by his children, Jacob and Hannah; sister, Debbie Donaldson and husband, Mark of Waco; nieces, Whitney Bartini and daughter, Dylan, of Florida and Kristen Bartini of Longview; nephew, Caleb Donaldson; nieces, Destiny Arzu and Laci Donaldson; great-nephew, CJ; great-nieces, Hailey, Lilly and Briella; beloved friend, Jennifer Biles; and lifetime friend, Jimmy Braswell.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
TX
Jun
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Wortham Bend Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hannah B and family. I am sorry for your loss. I knew Darrin from his job and he was always a pleasure to work with. I know you will miss him.
Scott Curry
Family
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results