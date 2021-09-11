Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darryl Shannon
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Darryl Shannon

April 18, 1959 - Sept. 6, 2021

Douglas Darryl Shannon, 62, of Waco, went to be with the Lord September 6, 2021.

A visitation is to be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Patrick Cemetery.

Darryl was born April 18, 1959, to Dewey and Betty Shannon in Chicago, Illinois.

He attended Waco High School and then spent his entire career working in home construction and property management along with his brother and best friend, Mike, with whom he shared a love of the outdoors. Darryl spent most of his free time hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He valued family time, especially with his grandchildren. He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Elmo Shannon and Betty Ruth Shannon; brother, Mike Shannon; and son, Christian Shannon.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Shannon; granddaughter, Bella Shannon; stepson, Loyd Jones and wife, Nancy; sisters, Elizabeth Acker and Cassandra Nunley and husband, Pat; stepgrandchildren; nieces, nephews and close friends.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for Ur Loss Teresa. God Bless U and Ur Family.
Lori England
School
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results