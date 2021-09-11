Darryl Shannon
April 18, 1959 - Sept. 6, 2021
Douglas Darryl Shannon, 62, of Waco, went to be with the Lord September 6, 2021.
A visitation is to be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Patrick Cemetery.
Darryl was born April 18, 1959, to Dewey and Betty Shannon in Chicago, Illinois.
He attended Waco High School and then spent his entire career working in home construction and property management along with his brother and best friend, Mike, with whom he shared a love of the outdoors. Darryl spent most of his free time hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He valued family time, especially with his grandchildren. He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor.
Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Elmo Shannon and Betty Ruth Shannon; brother, Mike Shannon; and son, Christian Shannon.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Shannon; granddaughter, Bella Shannon; stepson, Loyd Jones and wife, Nancy; sisters, Elizabeth Acker and Cassandra Nunley and husband, Pat; stepgrandchildren; nieces, nephews and close friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 11, 2021.