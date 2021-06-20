Menu
David Capps
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Foss Funeral Home
600 Avenue C
Valley Mills, TX
David Capps

April 27, 1952 - June 14, 2021

David Alan Capps, 69, of Crawford, formerly of Chalk Bluff, passed away Monday, June 14, at his home. A private burial will be held at a later date.

He retired from the City of Waco after 25 years of service and was also a retired Army reservist in which he was ranked as Sergeant. He was an avid dart player and a former member of the Waco Dart Association for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Capps; son, J.P. Capps; and a brother, Roger Capps.

He is survived by his father, Wallace Capps and wife, Carmen of Woodway; sister, Glenda Stewart and husband, Gerald, of Waco; and daughter, Cindy Lynch and husband, Doug, of Crawford. He had three grandchildren, Riley Capps of Asa, Colton Lynch and wife, Livi, of Crawford, and Jake Lynch and wife, Hannah, also of Crawford. He also had three great-grandchildren, Jack, Maggie and John Lynch.

You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of David's passing. He was a very nice man. We loved played darts with him. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family.
Joe and Janet Ramirez
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Brad and Linda Crook
Friend
June 20, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. David was a great friend and brother in law. I will never forget his friendship
Phyllis Saks
June 16, 2021
