David Capps
April 27, 1952 - June 14, 2021
David Alan Capps, 69, of Crawford, formerly of Chalk Bluff, passed away Monday, June 14, at his home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He retired from the City of Waco after 25 years of service and was also a retired Army reservist in which he was ranked as Sergeant. He was an avid dart player and a former member of the Waco Dart Association for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Capps; son, J.P. Capps; and a brother, Roger Capps.
He is survived by his father, Wallace Capps and wife, Carmen of Woodway; sister, Glenda Stewart and husband, Gerald, of Waco; and daughter, Cindy Lynch and husband, Doug, of Crawford. He had three grandchildren, Riley Capps of Asa, Colton Lynch and wife, Livi, of Crawford, and Jake Lynch and wife, Hannah, also of Crawford. He also had three great-grandchildren, Jack, Maggie and John Lynch.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.