David James Charlett
Sept. 25, 1967 - June 15, 2021
David James Charlett, 53, of Waco, passed away on June 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer, to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dave was born in Thousand Oaks, CA. He spent most of his youth in the Southwestern United States. It was in Las Vegas, NV, where he would meet the love of his life, Brandi Charlett, whom he would marry and remain at her side until her untimely death.
Dave enjoyed working on and painting hot-rods and Harleys. He did work for celebrities on both coasts, and his work was featured in magazines and major motion pictures, such as Fast and the Furious.
His wife, Brandi, and his father, Holt, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his stepson and wife, Christian and Roma Hunter; stepdaughter, and husband, Jenna and Jay Lawn; and three grandchildren, Zakkary, Rylan, and Delaney.
The family would like sincerely to thank the doctors, nurses, and entire staff at Hillcrest Hospital for making his final days more bearable.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.