David James Charlett
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
David James Charlett

Sept. 25, 1967 - June 15, 2021

David James Charlett, 53, of Waco, passed away on June 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer, to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dave was born in Thousand Oaks, CA. He spent most of his youth in the Southwestern United States. It was in Las Vegas, NV, where he would meet the love of his life, Brandi Charlett, whom he would marry and remain at her side until her untimely death.

Dave enjoyed working on and painting hot-rods and Harleys. He did work for celebrities on both coasts, and his work was featured in magazines and major motion pictures, such as Fast and the Furious.

His wife, Brandi, and his father, Holt, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his stepson and wife, Christian and Roma Hunter; stepdaughter, and husband, Jenna and Jay Lawn; and three grandchildren, Zakkary, Rylan, and Delaney.

The family would like sincerely to thank the doctors, nurses, and entire staff at Hillcrest Hospital for making his final days more bearable.

Please sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.