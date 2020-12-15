Menu
David Ray Ficklin
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX
David Ray Ficklin

May, 19, 1953 - Dec. 3, 2020

David R. Ficklin was born to Boyd Ficklin and Rollene McLendon on May, 19, 1953. He passed on the morning of December 3, 2020. Services are being managed by the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Tx. Services will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:30 am. Those attending should park in Lane 1 at 10:15 am.

David was predeceased by his father and his brother, Glenn Ficklin, as well as the mother of his four children, Pamela Ficklin.

He is remembered by his mother, Rollene, his brother, Larry Ficklin; his daughters, Patricia Lake, Sheri Collier and Kelly Coker; his son, Michael Ficklin; his grandchildren, Destiny, Andrew, Alex, Leia, Olivia, Elena, and Candice. He is also survived by many friends and loved ones.

David cared for his family and friends and was honored to serve his country in the Air Force and Army. He was a good man that loved horses and helping people how and when he could. He is loved and will be missed.

Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
10:30a.m.
Houston National Cemetery
TX
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
GLENDA WELCH TENNIHILL
December 15, 2020
