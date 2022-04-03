Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Fuentes
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
David Fuentes

July 12, 1946 - March 31, 2022

David Fuentes, 75, of Waco, TX, passed away on March 31, 2022, of natural causes. David was born to Enrique and Carmen Fuentes of Bremond, TX. David attended Richfield High School in Waco. He later joined the army and served in the Vietnam War. He went on to graduate from Baylor University in 1976. David worked for the Texas Employment Commission where he retired after 29 years of service to the community. He is survived by his wife, Patty Fuentes; his stepchildren, Patricia and Tony Chavez, and Tara and Tyson Womble; his grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Chavez, Mark and Carroll Chavez, Luke Chavez and Faith Chavez; and his great-grandson Miles Chavez. David was known for his love of books, birds, and plants. He had a curious nature and loved to learn and experience new things. David was also known for his hardy laugh; however, he was best known by many in town for his beautiful Plumerias. A come and go Honorary Memorial Reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at family home located at 3436 Herring Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.