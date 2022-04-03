David Fuentes



July 12, 1946 - March 31, 2022



David Fuentes, 75, of Waco, TX, passed away on March 31, 2022, of natural causes. David was born to Enrique and Carmen Fuentes of Bremond, TX. David attended Richfield High School in Waco. He later joined the army and served in the Vietnam War. He went on to graduate from Baylor University in 1976. David worked for the Texas Employment Commission where he retired after 29 years of service to the community. He is survived by his wife, Patty Fuentes; his stepchildren, Patricia and Tony Chavez, and Tara and Tyson Womble; his grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Chavez, Mark and Carroll Chavez, Luke Chavez and Faith Chavez; and his great-grandson Miles Chavez. David was known for his love of books, birds, and plants. He had a curious nature and loved to learn and experience new things. David was also known for his hardy laugh; however, he was best known by many in town for his beautiful Plumerias. A come and go Honorary Memorial Reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at family home located at 3436 Herring Waco.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.