I was listening to the "Godfather interview" between Dean Toben and David on my iPad this afternoon after viewing the BU vs. OU basketball game. After listening to the interview, I went to the State Bar website to check on David´s present location to contact him about the interview. He was noted as deceased. He was a great man, worthy of praise and to be admired and respected. He will be missed. him and his life after retirement---the website reflected him as deceased. We started Baylor together in 1957, we were both on athletic scholarships, we entered Baylor Law School and were classmates

James M. York (Jim). BU Law 1962 School January 22, 2022