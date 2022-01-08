David Michael Guinn, Sr.
February 24, 1939 - January 6, 2022
David Michael Guinn, Sr., 82, departed this life on January 6, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m., January 8, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave.
David was born on February 24, 1939, in Cleburne, Texas, to Ernest and Dorothy Guinn. He grew up attending Main Street Methodist Church and Cleburne public schools until his graduation in 1957, where in high school he was Senior Class President. He earned a football scholarship to attend Baylor University that fall. His hopes of entering the medical profession ended that August with a severe knee injury that forced him to drop a biology class because he could not stand up for the three-hour lab. Upon the wise counsel of his advisor, Dr. Robert Miller, he enrolled in a political science course. That class sparking in David a new interest in becoming a lawyer.
No longer on athletic scholarship, David was awarded an academic scholarship provided by Dr. W.P. Ball of Cleburne. After completing 90 hours of coursework, David utilized Baylor's then available "3-3" program, enrolling in law school in 1961 for both his senior year of undergraduate work and first year of law school. He graduated from Baylor Law School with his Juris Doctor in 1963.
David first worked for the Jack Altaras firm in Cleburne, then the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Fort Worth. He then worked for two years at the firm of Harris & Ball in Arlington. In the fall of 1965, he was admitted to the University of Michigan Law School, where he obtained his LL.M in International Law in May of 1966. That same month he began teaching at Baylor Law School, where he would conitnue for 54 years until his retirement in 2020.
During his career at Baylor, David initally taught many courses, including Criminal Law, Admiralty, International Law, Administraive Law, and Local Government, earning tenure in 1972. However, it was in the disciplines of Consitutional Law and Civil Rights that he made his mark and greatest contributions as a teacher. Respected and loved by the more than seven thousand Baylor Law students he taught, the University many years ago bestowed upon him the prestigious title of "Master Teacher." His students and alumni lovingly referred to him at "King David" or "the Godfather." In 2013, he was named Baylor Lawyer of the Year, the highest honor given by the Baylor Law Alumni Association.
In tribute to the esteem with which he regarded education, during his years teaching, he took pride in completing six hours of coursework that he was lacking to obtain his undergraduate degree by studying at Queens College, Oxford, England for three hours of credit and McLennan Community College for a three hour computer course, finally earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2000.
He served as Baylor's Faculty Representative to the Southwest Conference, Big XII Confernce and NCAA, chairing the Big XII Conference Council of Faculty Representatives and serving on several Big XII standing committees, such as Finance and Long Range Plannning. For many years, David's advice and services were regularly sought by Baylor presidents and administrators, including his longtime friend, Judge Abner McCall. Texas Governors Dolph Briscoe and Mark White, and other public office holders sought his advice navigating matters of constitutional import.
In addition to his teaching duties, David undertook additional work, teaching part of the Finkelstein Bar Review, acting as special counsel for the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists under Attorney General Jim Mattox, and counsel for the Western Institute of Science & Technology, a U.S. Dept. of Agritcuture program that assisted the Bahamas with programs to teach beef cattle husbandry. He also assited in drafting the Texas Administrative Procedures Act. In October of 1978, he and professor Michael Morrison began their practice as Guinn & Morrison, specializing in voting rights work, representing over 300 political subdivisions throughout Texas in redistricting matters.
David was admitted to the State Bar of Texas and the United States Supreme Court, was a Fellow of the American Bar Association, and was a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society and the Federalist Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Guinn.
In 1983, he married Cyndi Patton of Gustine and had one daughter, Catherine. He maintained a uniquely close relationship with her, even until his death. He was married to Carol Hooker in 1962 in Forth Worth and had two sons, David Jr. and John.
He is survived by his former spouses; younger brother, John Bedford Guinn of Pidcoke; son, David Jr. and wife, Wendy, of Idalou; son, John of Waco; and daughter, Catherine Dudley and husband, Lane, of Gustine. He also is survived by his three grandsons, Randal and wife, Stephanie, of Houston, Taylor and wife, Callie, of Longview, and Robert of Longmont, Colorado. He also was blessed with three great-grandsons, Graham, Grayson and Holden of Longview.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Pythian Home of Weatherford (pythianhome.org/donations
) or Compassion International ([email protected]
).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.