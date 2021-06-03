David Eugene "Gene" Jupe
July 6, 1936 - June 1, 2021
David Eugene "Gene" Jupe, 84, of West, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, with The Very Rev. Will Straten and Rev. Walter Dhanwar as celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.
Gene was born July 6, 1936, in Tours, the ninth of 11 children born to John and Gertrude (Holecek) Jupe. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, where he also attended St. Martin's School. On September 13, 1958, he was united in marriage to Reba Joy Bailey in Tours. Gene was a farmer. He previously worked for McLennan County Precinct 3 and retired from trucking in 2014 after owning and operating Leroy/Jupe Trucking for 45 years. He was referred to as "Easy Money". Gene enjoyed his Aggregate business and was indeed a sincere business man. He was mechanically minded, well-known for his Black and White 1955 Chevy and sponsored many Race Cars. He never met a stranger, had a giving spirit, and was always willing to lend a hand. Gene loved to talk agriculture. He had a love and respect for all people and never passed up a good conversation.
Gene cherished his relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and had a faith that would rise up in any situation. He had an undying love for his wife Joy and his family. He enjoyed many vacations, family reunions, car racing events, casino trips, listening and dancing to country music, and attending the annual Tours Picnic. Gene was a simple gentle man from humble beginnings and fought the good fight as he began to suffer with dementia. He later had to give up his passion of guns that he collected since childhood. Gene was always an avid dog lover and will be dearly missed at Sunday luncheons.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph Jupe, John Jupe, and Kirwin Jupe; and sisters, Willie Mae Weissinger, Leona Swatzel, Adel Williams, Sarah Mandel, and Clara Jo Jupe.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Joy Jupe; his children, Kevin Jupe and wife, Caroline, Jana Lukas, Ricky Jupe and wife, Linda, and Kim O'Quinn and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Heath Zucha and wife, Gail, Chase Jupe and wife, Tamara, and Amber Montoya and husband, Jeremy; a great-granddaughter, Kyla Jupe, whom he and Joy raised; nine great-grandchildren; his faithful dog, Sandy; sisters, Betty Jenson and Diana Moore; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Heath Zucha, Chase Jupe, James Jupe, Jerry Willenborg, Troy Willenborg, David Dulock, Walter Bailey and Scott Goetz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth's Altar Society in Tours. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.