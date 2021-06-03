Menu
David Eugene "Gene" Jupe
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
David Eugene "Gene" Jupe

July 6, 1936 - June 1, 2021

David Eugene "Gene" Jupe, 84, of West, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, with The Very Rev. Will Straten and Rev. Walter Dhanwar as celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.

Gene was born July 6, 1936, in Tours, the ninth of 11 children born to John and Gertrude (Holecek) Jupe. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, where he also attended St. Martin's School. On September 13, 1958, he was united in marriage to Reba Joy Bailey in Tours. Gene was a farmer. He previously worked for McLennan County Precinct 3 and retired from trucking in 2014 after owning and operating Leroy/Jupe Trucking for 45 years. He was referred to as "Easy Money". Gene enjoyed his Aggregate business and was indeed a sincere business man. He was mechanically minded, well-known for his Black and White 1955 Chevy and sponsored many Race Cars. He never met a stranger, had a giving spirit, and was always willing to lend a hand. Gene loved to talk agriculture. He had a love and respect for all people and never passed up a good conversation.

Gene cherished his relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and had a faith that would rise up in any situation. He had an undying love for his wife Joy and his family. He enjoyed many vacations, family reunions, car racing events, casino trips, listening and dancing to country music, and attending the annual Tours Picnic. Gene was a simple gentle man from humble beginnings and fought the good fight as he began to suffer with dementia. He later had to give up his passion of guns that he collected since childhood. Gene was always an avid dog lover and will be dearly missed at Sunday luncheons.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph Jupe, John Jupe, and Kirwin Jupe; and sisters, Willie Mae Weissinger, Leona Swatzel, Adel Williams, Sarah Mandel, and Clara Jo Jupe.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Joy Jupe; his children, Kevin Jupe and wife, Caroline, Jana Lukas, Ricky Jupe and wife, Linda, and Kim O'Quinn and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Heath Zucha and wife, Gail, Chase Jupe and wife, Tamara, and Amber Montoya and husband, Jeremy; a great-granddaughter, Kyla Jupe, whom he and Joy raised; nine great-grandchildren; his faithful dog, Sandy; sisters, Betty Jenson and Diana Moore; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Heath Zucha, Chase Jupe, James Jupe, Jerry Willenborg, Troy Willenborg, David Dulock, Walter Bailey and Scott Goetz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth's Altar Society in Tours. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Tours, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies go to Joy and Gene´s family! Gene always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. May he Rest In Peace! May GOD bless and give Joy, family and friends the strength to get through this most difficult time. He will be missed by many.
Linda Wood Klanika Carter
Friend
June 28, 2021
I grew up across the road from Gene. He was a few years older, but what I remember most about him were his fast cars and big smile. Please accept my condolences for your loss.
Steve Kincer
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joy, keeping you and yours, in our thoughts and prayers.
Sharon and David Tierce
Friend
June 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Judy and family
Blanche Bagby
Family
June 3, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Libba Farley
June 3, 2021
