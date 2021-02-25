Menu
David G. Koenig
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
David G. Koenig

July 23, 1966 - Feb. 23, 2021

David G. Koenig passed away February 23, 2021. Service will be 9 a.m., Friday, February 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a private burial at Rosemound Cemetery.

David was born in Casper, Wyoming, but lived all over the world. He is fondly remembered as a funny, happy man who loved hunting and fishing. He was proud to have achieved a black belt in karate.

He was preceded in death by his only brother, R.G. Koenig, Jr.

David is survived by son, Tristan Koenig; mother, Martha Sedberry; stepfather, Brad Sedberry; sisters, Lana Dewvall and husband, Don, and Robyn Ramsey and husband, Bill.

You may send a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
9:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
