David G. Koenig
July 23, 1966 - Feb. 23, 2021
David G. Koenig passed away February 23, 2021. Service will be 9 a.m., Friday, February 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a private burial at Rosemound Cemetery.
David was born in Casper, Wyoming, but lived all over the world. He is fondly remembered as a funny, happy man who loved hunting and fishing. He was proud to have achieved a black belt in karate.
He was preceded in death by his only brother, R.G. Koenig, Jr.
David is survived by son, Tristan Koenig; mother, Martha Sedberry; stepfather, Brad Sedberry; sisters, Lana Dewvall and husband, Don, and Robyn Ramsey and husband, Bill.
You may send a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.