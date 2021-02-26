David Charles Moran



March 14, 1939 - Jan. 25, 2021



David Charles Moran, 81, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on January 25, 2021. David was born on March 14, 1939, in Urbana, Illinois, to Patrick P. and Margaret (Benting) Moran.



David is survived by his wife, Judith H. Moran of Brentwood, TN; children, Mora Moran of Nolensville, TN, Jennifer Moran (Erick Shrauger) of Brentwood, TN, and Matthew (Jean) Moran of Davenport, IA. A proud Papa of three grandchildren, Madeleine Moran, Finnegan Moran and Quinn Shrauger. David is also survived by his nieces, Lisa Moran, Lori Cole, Linda Watterson; sister-in-law, Judyth Moran and grand-dogs, Cedar and Leroy.



David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bonnie J. Moran, Donald R. Moran; and the family dog, Shamrock.



David attended Rantoul Grade School and graduated from Rantoul Township High School. In 1996, David was inducted into the Rantoul Township High School Sports Hall of Fame.



As a highly recruited basketball player out of high school, David attended Bradley University where he was a member of both the varsity basketball team and the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. David received a Bachelor of Science Business degree from Bradley University and went on to receive his MBA from Creighton University.



David built an incredibly successful career in manufacturing and worked for Continental Can Company, Wick Building Systems, Fleetwood Enterprises, Inc. and Champion Home Builders Co. David served as President of Leading Edge Earth Products, Inc. and Chairman, President and CEO of Agile Group, Inc.



David was an avid golfer, traveler, collector of Southwestern artwork and lifetime member of the Union League Club of Chicago.



David always put his family first. He was the best father and a wonderful, loving husband.



Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to the Bradley University Scholarship Fund.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.