David Charles Moran, 81, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on January 25, 2021. David was born on March 14, 1939, in Urbana, Illinois, to Patrick P. and Margaret (Benting) Moran.
David is survived by his wife, Judith H. Moran of Brentwood, TN; children, Mora Moran of Nolensville, TN, Jennifer Moran (Erick Shrauger) of Brentwood, TN, and Matthew (Jean) Moran of Davenport, IA. A proud Papa of three grandchildren, Madeleine Moran, Finnegan Moran and Quinn Shrauger. David is also survived by his nieces, Lisa Moran, Lori Cole, Linda Watterson; sister-in-law, Judyth Moran and grand-dogs, Cedar and Leroy.
David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bonnie J. Moran, Donald R. Moran; and the family dog, Shamrock.
David attended Rantoul Grade School and graduated from Rantoul Township High School. In 1996, David was inducted into the Rantoul Township High School Sports Hall of Fame.
As a highly recruited basketball player out of high school, David attended Bradley University where he was a member of both the varsity basketball team and the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. David received a Bachelor of Science Business degree from Bradley University and went on to receive his MBA from Creighton University.
David built an incredibly successful career in manufacturing and worked for Continental Can Company, Wick Building Systems, Fleetwood Enterprises, Inc. and Champion Home Builders Co. David served as President of Leading Edge Earth Products, Inc. and Chairman, President and CEO of Agile Group, Inc.
David was an avid golfer, traveler, collector of Southwestern artwork and lifetime member of the Union League Club of Chicago.
David always put his family first. He was the best father and a wonderful, loving husband.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to the Bradley University Scholarship Fund.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
I did not know David but I did go to Rantoul Township High School when he was a star on the basketball team in 1955 and 1956. Rantoul was a small town in those years and the high school didn't have more than about 500 students. In 1956, the basketball team wen to the state tournament, the Sweet Sixteen, a pretty remarkable feat in a basketball state. David was the center at 6' 7" and the rest of the team was no taller than 6' 2". They played a team from Chicago in the first game of the tournament. That team beat us but we were still very proud of our guys, David was the only player to get a college scholarship.
Reuben Kyle
Classmate
February 27, 2021
David Moran, aka Big Brave, was my DU Fraternity brother @ Bradley U. in the amazing 50’s... to say we had fun... good times in Peoria (yes Peoria)... spring breaks in Fort Lauderdale and later working in Chicago would be accurate... My heart felt sympathies to you Judi and the Moran Clan... David... thanks for all the good times. Fraternally... Greg “Downtown” Diete and Mary Lou Diete.
Greg Diete
February 25, 2021
To the family of David May the memories of your loved one, continue to provide a measure of comfort to you until God's promises are fulfilled. Math 5:5