David Pederson
Jan. 6, 1952 - Feb. 13, 2022
David Pederson, or Dave as he was lovingly known, passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, in the place he loved the most, his farm in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
David Allen Pederson was born in Odessa, Ector County, TX, on Jan. 6, 1952, to Julian Jodie Pederson and Dorothy Ann Pederson. After being raised in Midland, his family moved to the family farm just outside of Clifton, near where his father's family immigrated from Norway. Dave immediately fell in love with the land and soon took an interest in farming, often helping his great-uncles, Sam and Tilden, and neighbors by working the land and mending fences on their property in the Norse community.
One fateful weekend, in the fall of 1974, Dave's younger sister, Julie Pederson, brought home her college roommate, Rebecca Lynn Scott. Dave and Rebecca immediately fell in love and were married three months later. In 1978, Dave and Rebecca welcomed the first of their four children.
As a lifelong entrepreneur, Dave began raising hogs with his loving wife Rebecca and his children on their farm in Bosque County. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his first packing business, Pederson Natural Farms, and then in 1998, DaBecca Natural Foods. Dave, with his family, moved to Southern California and lived the life of fun in the sun and eventually made their way to the Midwest. When Dave settled in Chicago, in December of 2008, he found a home in the Chicagoland area and fell in love with the people and the northwest Indiana countryside, where he resided until his passing.
Dave was a larger-than-life personality, who cared for those around him. He loved making people laugh and he exuded a spirit of generosity. As one of his friends described him, he was full of wit, wisdom and faith that mattered.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Jodie and DA Pederson; and his brother-in-law, Dewey Ratliff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rebecca Pederson; his son, Ryan Pederson, his wife, Lilia Martinez, their sons, Abel and William; his daughter, Sharyn McElmurry, her husband, Rick, and their sons, Connor and Caedmon; his daughter, Erin Pederson, her husband, Niki Bawa; his son, Jonathan Pederson, his wife, Kim Nies; and his furry companion, Sir Peyton, his labradoodle. He is also survived by his sister, Julie Pederson, her children Ann, Caleb and Christian Ratliff, great-niece Vivian, and his brother-in-law, Jim Scott.
We will be honoring David, a loving husband, father, papa bear and friend with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the Rock Church, Cranfills Gap, TX.
In lieu of flowers, cook up some bacon and enjoy it with friends and family around the dinner table, where the best conversations are had. If you feel so led, please donate to the Mayo Clinic in remembrance of Dave. www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.