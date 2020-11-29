David Urbanovsky
March 18, 1948 - Nov. 25, 2020
David E. Urbanovsky, 72, of West, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be held 4 p.m., Monday, November 30, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
David was born March 18, 1948, in Waco, the son of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Snokhous) Urbanovsky. He was a 1966 graduate of West High School prior to receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Houston. On March 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Mitzi Heitmiller in West. David proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was a manager for the W.W. Grainger Company in Houston, Austin, and Ft. Worth for 34 years before retiring in 2009. David enjoyed going to the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth for races, watching NASCAR, gardening, and restoring antique automobiles. Playing the drums with the West Polka Boys was something he loved to do, especially for the residents of West Rest Haven each Thursday. David and Mitzi were instrumental in establishing the History of West Museum.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Mitzi Urbanovsky of West; his son, Ryan Urbanovsky of Dallas; a sister, Cynthia Zahirniak and husband, Robert, of West; a sister-in-law, Myrna Jezek and husband, George, of Waco; his nieces and nephews, Paige Guerra and her husband, Frank, Keith Jezek and wife, Maribeth, Heath Hannes and wife, Danielle, Heidi Sepulveda and husband, Chris, and Holly Hannes; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Josh, Christian, Jack, Walker, Weston, Audrey, Evan, Taylor, Cadan, Sadonia, James, Joseph, and Evelyn; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the History of West Museum. A memorial guest book can found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.