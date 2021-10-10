David Verdery



Dec. 12, 1943 - Sept 15, 2021



David "Dave" Verdery, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, son-in-law, g-dad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and dear friend, passed from this life on the evening of September 15, 2021. David was born in Waco, Texas. He was the first of three children born to David Paul and Ruthe McCawley Verdery.



Dave attended Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1961. Following graduation he attended Baylor University, first focusing on becoming a minister. While at college he had the opportunity to sit in for a friend as an announcer for local radio station KEFC in Waco. This marked the beginning of an incredible 35 year career in radio that took him to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. He was honored by The Gavin Report as Adult Contemporary Music Director of the Year for 1992 and 1993 for his work at KBIG in Los Angeles. One of his proudest achievements was the creation of Disco Saturday Night. This weekly program of classic disco hits that he mixed together himself helped KBIG reach #1 in that time slot. Disco Saturday Night is still running in syndication on other radio stations today.



Dave was married to Randy Lee Mahan from 1968 to 1970 and they had a son, David Roderick (Rod) Verdery. Rod and his wife, Karen, have four children, Lucas, Alexis, Elijah, and Hanna, lovingly known as the g-kids. Dave is known to them affectionately as g-dad.



Upon retirement in 1997, Dave returned to Waco to help care for his mother and discover what life's next chapter would hold. In those next few years, he became involved with the local PBS station, KWBU, as a host for their televised fundraisers, sat in periodically as a guest deejay for a local radio station, and began performing in Waco and Temple Civic Theatre productions. Dave was a wonderfully gifted actor who had the opportunity to take part in numerous musicals and plays. He also went on to try his hand at directing, finding it incredibly fulfilling. Perhaps his most treasured role was that of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.



In 2000 Dave met Curtis Cannon. They publicly affirmed their love and commitment for each other with a blessing in 2000, a holy union service in 2001, and at long last, a legal marriage when that right was finally afforded to them in California in 2008. The couple reaffirmed their marriage vows in 2015 in Waco, Texas, in celebration of the passage of national marriage equality.



Dave was formally diagnosed with Parkingson's disease in January of 2007. Although this was a huge shock, Dave focused on learning all he could about Parkinson's. He joined a local Parkinson's support group in Waco (HOT PACs) and focused his time, energy, and passion on conducting weekly exercise classes (for which he mixed special thematic music), served on their board, and helped to plan informative programs and Parkinson's symposiums.



In 2016 Dave and Curtis decided to relocate to Southern California where they would be closer to family. Curtis left work so that he could be available as Dave's full-time caregiver. Upon arriving in the Coachella Valley, Dave and Curtis became aquainted withParkinson's Resource Organization and it's many support groups, services, and programs. Dave enjoyed sharing in round table meetings about products that he had discovered that were helpful to him in his day to day living with Parkinson's. He also enjoyed writing poems for the PRO monthly newsletter that were a window into his experience of Parkinson's.



Dave is survived by his son, David "Rod" Verdery Tomlinson (wife Karen) and their daughters, Alexis and Hanna, and sons, Lucas and Elijah; sister, Gini Verdery Bortz (husband Garry); brother, Richard Verdery (wife Beverly); nephew, Ryan Bortz; nephew, Brennon Bortz (wife Whitney) and their daughters, Aisling and Kella, and son, Cavan; nephew, Scott Verdery (wife Traci) and their daughters, Ella and Emerson; niece, Suzanne Dell (husband Nick) and their sons, Jacob and Jonathan; niece, Laura Edmonds (husband James) and their son, Harlan, and daughter, Samantha Ruthe; mother-in-law, Joyce Montgomery Cannon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Laura Cannon; niece, Kari Stickney (partner Brian) and Kari's son, Jason; nephew, Jason Stickney (wife Brit) and their son, Bennett, and daughter, Linden; aunt, Ruth Cannon; former wife, Randy Tomlinson (husband Richard); his husband, Curtis Montgomery Cannon, and so so many dear friends.



It's hard to conceive that this bright wonderful light is no longer with us. May his many loving contributions, and all the sweet treasured memories console the many of us who grieve his passing.



A memorial celebrating Dave's life will be helded at Weifels memorial chapel in Palm Springs on Sunday, November 14.



In Lieu of flowers, donations to either of the two above Parkinson's charities would be a wonderful honoring of Dave's memory.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.