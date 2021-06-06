Menu
Dean Thomas Berry
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Dean Thomas Berry

July 21, 1960 - May 29, 2021

Dean Thomas Berry, 60, of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home.

Dean was born July 21, 1960, in Waco, to Finis A. and Bobbie Jean Berry. He spent his entire life in the Waco area and was a graduate of LaVega High School. Dean worked for many years as an air conditioning and heating service technician. For the past seven years, he was the primary caregiver for his Mom who is suffering from dementia. Dean was a very caring and compassionate man with a servant's heart.

His passion was being outside working in the yard and doing wood work. Dean also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his many friends.

He was a member of Timber Crest Baptist Church.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Finis A. Berry on May 31, 2009; and his brother, Dale A. Berry on January 28, 2010.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Jean Berry of Waco; his brother, David Berry and wife, Nancy, of China Spring; his sister, Debra Money and husband, Curtis, of Waco; and numerous nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbors.

Memorials in Dean's memory may be directed to Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Dr., Waco, TX 76705

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dean and i we're friends through most of our school years i have a lot of fond memories of Dean and Dale as well i wiil miss you brother go be with God tell your dad and Dale we miss you all
Morris wollard
Friend
June 10, 2021
I will be praying for the family. Finis and Bobbie Jean were my good friends in high school.
Lester Adams
Other
June 9, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Berry Family. Gone to soon. We were classmates.
Sue Williams-Miller
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dean was a classmate of mine at LaVega for most of my school years. I remember him as a good person and always willing to be friends and help others. May he rest in peace and may his family members find peace.
David Ruetten
June 7, 2021
I was a caregiver for Dean´s mother and worked with them for quite sometime, I am devastated and shocked to hear about his passing. I will continue to keep the Berrys in my prayers.
Chloe-Kate Copeland
Work
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of us being neighbors and growing up together on Kendall Lane. May God bless you and your family during this time.
Donna (Reese) Tomlinson
June 7, 2021
A life cut short, you will be missed.
Nancy Berry
Family
June 7, 2021
