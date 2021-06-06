Dean Thomas BerryJuly 21, 1960 - May 29, 2021Dean Thomas Berry, 60, of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home.Dean was born July 21, 1960, in Waco, to Finis A. and Bobbie Jean Berry. He spent his entire life in the Waco area and was a graduate of LaVega High School. Dean worked for many years as an air conditioning and heating service technician. For the past seven years, he was the primary caregiver for his Mom who is suffering from dementia. Dean was a very caring and compassionate man with a servant's heart.His passion was being outside working in the yard and doing wood work. Dean also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his many friends.He was a member of Timber Crest Baptist Church.Dean was preceded in death by his father, Finis A. Berry on May 31, 2009; and his brother, Dale A. Berry on January 28, 2010.He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Jean Berry of Waco; his brother, David Berry and wife, Nancy, of China Spring; his sister, Debra Money and husband, Curtis, of Waco; and numerous nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbors.Memorials in Dean's memory may be directed to Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Dr., Waco, TX 76705